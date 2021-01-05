Police name man killed in A93 crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man who died in a crash in which two children were seriously injured has been named by police.

Reece Tucker, 23, from Dundee, was a passenger in the BMW 3 series car which crashed on the A93 at Spittal of Glenshee at around 4.20pm on Sunday.

Two boys, aged five and nine, who were also passengers in the vehicle, were taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where medical staff describe their condition as serious.

The 31-year-old driver was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he was treated for minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police are appealing for information.

Sergeant Fraser Cameron, of the Perth Road Policing Unit, said: “Our investigation into the cause of this crash on Sunday afternoon is continuing. I would ask any witnesses to the crash who have not yet spoken to officers to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone driving on the A93 near to its junctions with the B950 and B951 around 4.15pm who has dash cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit through 101, quoting reference number 2130 of January 3.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.