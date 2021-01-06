Thursday, January 7th 2021 Show Links
Man, 20, charged after holding Hogmanay party

by Press Association
January 6 2021, 1.57pm
A 20-year-old man has been charged after a party on Hogmanay (Jane Barlow/PA)

A man has been charged after holding a party on Hogmanay in a flat in Renfrewshire.

Police were called to the property in Houston Court, Renfrew, after complaints that a number of people were breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

A 20-year-old man was charged with culpable and reckless conduct and the group of people were dispersed.

On December 30, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reminded that all house parties were banned under coronavirus restrictions.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 9.05pm on Thursday, 31 December, officers were called to a report of people gathering in a flat in Houston Court, Renfrew.

“Officers attended, advice was given and the group was dispersed.

“A 20 year-old man was charged with culpable and reckless conduct and a report was forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

