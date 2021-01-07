Snow sweeps across much of Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Snow showers and freezing fog have swept across Scotland as a yellow weather warning covers the country.

The Met Office has warned of travel disruption as it issued the alert for snow and ice covering almost all of the nation throughout Thursday until midnight.

Snow up to 11cm deep was recorded in the Highlands at Loch Glascarnoch, with temperatures plummeting as low as minus 6.4C at Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway overnight.

⚠️YELLOW WEATHER WARNING⚠️ The @metoffice has issued a YELLOW weather warning for 🌨SNOW🌨 & ❄️ICE❄️ In place until Today (January 7) 23:59 Another warning is in place for Friday Full information can be found here 👉 https://t.co/h4VgCMYjWz#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/teko8ZSOlb — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 7, 2021

Oli Claydon, Met Office forecaster, said: “There’s been a fragmented front moving south-eastwards, that’s what’s brought the snow.

“We then have showers coming in, these showers could even fall as snow – particularly in northern Scotland.”

The snow is widespread across Scotland although areas such as the north east have not seen as much.

People sledging in Queen’s Park in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Forecasters said much of inland Scotland will be dry for most of the day after the clearance of the rain, sleet and snow on Thursday morning.

However, snow showers are then expected in northern Scotland, especially during the afternoon and evening.

A further 2cm to 5cm is likely at low levels with around 10cm above 200 metres.