Man’s body found after caravan fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man has died following a fire at a caravan.

Emergency services were called to the scene on land in the East Mains of Pitfour area, near Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, just after 7am on Wednesday.

Firefighters put out the blaze and the body of a 77-year-old man was found in the caravan.

Police said investigations are under way to establish the circumstances.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.