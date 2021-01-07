Drone measuring noise from shipping which poses danger to marine life

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Drones are being used to measure underwater noise from shipping which the United Nations has said poses a danger to marine life.

Researchers at Strathclyde University said the new technique gives a more accurate reading of noise levels from shipping traffic which can interfere with the ability of marine animals to hear, navigate, communicate and catch prey.

The scientists are using a waterproof aerial drone with hydrophone recorder to measure human-generated underwater radiated noise (URN).

The HyDrone lands on the sea, powers off and floats while a hydrophone suspended below it records sound, before the equipment is flown back to the boat it operates from.

The researchers said trials conducted off Blyth in Northumberland indicate the new method minimises extraneous background noise from tidal current cross-flow which affects traditional weighted-line systems, where a hydrophone is tethered to a buoy or support vessel.

The drone can be launched from up 1.5km (0.93 miles) from the target ship and can be recovered in minutes as the boat operating it does not need to stop, unlike with traditional methods.

Professors Patrick Fitzsimmons and Mehmet Atlar, of the university’s Naval Architecture, Ocean and Marine Engineering department, developed the system.

Prof Atlar said: “Like carbon emission, increasing emission of URN from ever-growing commercial shipping traffic in the world’s oceans has become a life-threatening danger to living mammals and fish whose communications, feeding, breeding and day-to-day affairs are adversely affected by URN emission.

“The international and EU regulatory authorities like the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the EU have started campaigns and launched research programmes to mitigate and prevent this harmful environmental impact.

“Within this context, technology like the HyDrone can simplify the practical measurement of the URN from ship propellers and other sources. The unit can operate wherever the target ship is operational and so can measure noise levels in shallow waters.”

Further trials are being carried out in the Firth of Clyde.