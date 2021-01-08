Driving conditions ‘challenging’ after heavy snow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists are facing “challenging” driving conditions after heavy snow in some areas.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of snow and ice for much of the country, which warns heavy snow showers will cause difficult driving conditions with some disruption to travel likely.

A man walks across the frozen ground around the Kelpies in Falkirk (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The warning, which is valid until midday on Friday, says around 0.8in to 2in (2cm to 5cm) of snow is expected to fall in the area, with up to 4in (10cm) possible in a few places above 492ft (150m), mainly in the far north and north-east.

Police urged people to take extra care while out on the roads.

NorthEast Police tweeted: “Driving conditions across the North East are challenging this morning following heavy overnight snow.

The Forth and Clyde Canal near the Kelpies is frozen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Motorists are reminded to allow extra time for their journeys, to drive according to the conditions and ensure windows and lights are clear of snow and ice before setting off.”

Edinburgh Police tweeted: “Drive, wheel, walk and cycle with care this morning.”