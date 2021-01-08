Animal charity sees surge in calls about unwanted pets

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An animal welfare charity has recorded a 134% increase in calls from people wanting to give up their pets.

The Scottish SPCA said that between September 1 and January 5, it received 476 calls to its helpline about unwanted animals.

This compares to 205 calls in the same period in 2019/20.

Calls about unwanted dogs increased by 103% from 105 to 213, while those for cats jumped 151% from 61 to 153.

The charity said there had been a huge increase in demand for pets during the coronavirus pandemic, and it warned animals may struggle to adapt once lockdown is over.

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “We predicted an increase in unwanted animals last year after an explosion in demand for pets among people at home due to the pandemic.

“Whilst not such a big issue for kittens, a generation of pups will have grown up in a household where the family is often around.

“Once that situation changes it can be hard for a dog to adjust and this can lead to behavioural issues and separation anxiety.

📞Our helpline has experienced a 134% increase in people looking to give up their pets. Thankfully, there hasn't been an increase in abandonments. Anyone considering giving up their animal should contact 03000 999 999 in confidence. Full story here:https://t.co/CaVZCwL4yH pic.twitter.com/Fk74NFoAGT — Scottish SPCA 🐾 (@ScottishSPCA) January 8, 2021

“These issues can lead to dogs being destructive, and it is at this point many owners considering giving their pet up.

“What they don’t realise is that the dog is acting this way because of its own experiences, not because of any ingrained issue.”

The charity said it has not seen an increase in people abandoning pets, but it urged people to “consider their future lifestyle and how to help their pet adapt”.

He added: “People who are considering adopting an animal should think long and hard about their circumstances and whether it is the right thing to do.”