Emergency services called to gas explosion at port

A gas cylinder has exploded at Greenock’s Ocean Terminal.
Five fire engines were sent to the scene at Patrick Street after the explosion in a commercial building shortly after 2pm.
Police blocked roads around the terminal.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 2.07pm to reports of an exploding gas cylinder at a commercial unit at Patrick Street, Greenock.
“Operations control mobilised five appliances to the scene where crews remain as they dampen down the single-storey building.
“There are no reported casualties at this time.”
A Police Scotland spokesman said officers established a cordon at the request of the fire service.
Director of port operator of Peel Ports Clydeport, Jim McSporran, said: “An incident early this afternoon at Greenock Ocean Terminal saw an acetylene bottle catch fire.
“The fire service was called as a precaution and the situation resolved.
“There was no damage to property and no casualties. We will be carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances.”
