Father and son injured in ‘nasty’ attack by youths

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he and his son were attacked by a gang of youths.

The 40-year-old man and his 19-year-old son were assaulted by a group of up to six people outside shops in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.

The attack took place in Margaret Road, near to Auchinraith Avenue in the Whitehill area of the town, at around 11pm on Saturday.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital where the father remains for treatment to serious injuries to his head and body.

Police appealing for information after a father and son were attacked in Margaret Rd, near Auchinraith Ave, Whitehill, Hamilton on Sat, 9 Jan. Any info to Cambuslang CID on 101 quoting inc no 3647/09/01 or call Crimestoppers anon on 0800 555 111.https://t.co/djOWDSQdwi pic.twitter.com/hCXeW4prLk — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) January 10, 2021

Police said medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

His son was treated for a facial injury and has since been discharged.

The suspects are described as white, aged between 15 and 20, and were wearing hoodies and tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Constable Ruth Whyte said: “This was a particularly nasty attack on the father and son which has left the dad in hospital with significant injuries.

“We are still trying to establish a motive for the attack and so would appeal to anyone who was in the area of the shops in Margaret Road late last night to get in touch.

“Officers are checking CCTV at the moment and carrying out door to door enquiries. The area is mainly residential so I am sure someone would have either seen or heard the disturbance.

“If you were in the area, or maybe driving by and have dashcam footage, then please contact officers at Cambuslang CID on 101 quoting incident number 3647 of the 9th of January 2021 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”