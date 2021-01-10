Firefighters rescue residents after Perth fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Firefighters have rescued residents from their home after a fire at a business in the centre of Perth.

The alarm was raised shortly after 4pm that commercial premises on Scott Street were on fire, and six fire engines were sent to the scene.

Residents in a first floor flat were rescued by firefighters.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who represents Perth and North Perthshire, expressed concern over the incident.

He tweeted: “Very concerned for all affected by the fire in Perth city centre tonight. Hope everyone is ok and grateful thanks to ⁦@fire_scot for their support.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 4.13pm on Sunday January 10 to reports of a fire within commercial premises on Scott Street, Perth.

“Operations Control mobilised six appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire on the ground floor of the tenement building.

“A number of occupants from a flat on the first floor have been rescued by firefighters.

“Crews remain in attendance.”