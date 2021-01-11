Lockdown protesters clash with police at Holyrood

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Protesters have clashed with police as they tried to demonstrate against coronavirus measures.

A small crowd gathered at Holyrood at around 12pm on Monday to take part in the Scotland Against Lockdown event.

Community liaison officers warned those who were in attendance that they would face a fine if they stay at the location, however many refused to leave.

Monday 11th Jan 2021Starting at Scottish Parliament, Holyrood, Edinburgh Peaceful Lawful Anti Lockdown Gathering 12pm ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Posted by Scotland Against Lockdown on Sunday, January 10, 2021

Two women were taken into the back of police vehicles after arguing with officers about their right to be outside the Scottish Parliament to protest.

Under current coronavirus regulations covering mainland Scotland people may not leave home for anything other than essential purposes, meaning marches and protests are banned.

The event had been promoted as being a peaceful march from Holyrood to Bute House in Charlotte Square.

However, most people left the scene after instruction from officers and the procession never got under way.

One protester, who identified herself as Sandra, said: “They’re fighting for their civil liberties and human rights.”

She had brought a banner which suggested against using the coronavirus vaccine.

It added: “Inject civil liberties and human rights.”

The woman was later taken into the back of a police vehicle.

Another woman tried to resist being taken into a force van by sitting on the floor.

She was carried away by officers and put in the back of the vehicle.