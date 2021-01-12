Wednesday, January 13th 2021 Show Links
Two men taken to hospital after incident in Glasgow

by Press Association
January 12 2021, 1.32pm
Police officers in forensic suits at the scene of an investigation outside the One Stop shop (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Two men have been taken to hospital after police responded to an incident in Glasgow.

Officers attended a report of two men injured outside the One Stop shop in Tollcross Road at around 7.40am on Tuesday.

Inquiries are continuing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Both men were taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

In a statement, police said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

