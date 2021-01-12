Three charged following Ibrox disorder on day of Old Firm game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three men have been charged following disorder outside Ibrox Stadium on the day of the Old Firm match at the start of January.

Police said that a 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with allegedly making sectarian comments on January 2.

Two men aged 22 and 26 have been charged over alleged anti-social behaviour and the misuse of fireworks and flares.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court in due course.

Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 in the match on January 2, which was the 50th anniversary of the Ibrox disaster, when 66 Rangers supporters lost their lives in a crush on stairway 13 following the traditional New Year Old Firm game.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with anti-social behaviour and the misuse of fireworks and flares outside Ibrox stadium on Saturday, 2 January 2021.

“A 24-year-old man has also been arrested and charged in connection with making sectarian comments. Inquiries are continuing to identify others involved.

“The men are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date. A full report has been forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”