Record-breaking cyclist joins charity campaign

Record-breaking British long-distance cyclist Mark Beaumont is leading a new campaign to raise money for a charity which helps feed hungry children in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Mr Beaumont is supporting a new campaign by Mary’s Meals, Miles For Mary’s Meals, which will encourage people to fundraise for the charity by setting themselves a exercised-based challenge.

Mr Beaumont currently holds the world record for cycling 18,000 miles around the world in less than 79 days – although he advises others to take part in challenges closer to home.

He said: “Last year was very difficult for all of us but at the start of a new year what better way to begin 2021 than by taking on a new challenge and at the same time fundraising to help others.

“Whether, like me, you try a cycling challenge, go jogging around your neighbourhood, or lace up your boots and go walking, there are so many ways that you can get involved with Miles For Mary’s Meals.

“It’s a fantastic way to get more active and also help feed hungry children in the world’s poorest communities.”

Any funds raised will go to feeding hungry children in Bong County, Liberia, by offering meals in schools.

In Liberia, 64% of girls are not in school.

The campaign will help feed children in Liberia (Chris Watt/PA)

The charity helps to feed more than 1.6 million children in 19 of the poorest countries.

By offering a meal in school, it helps to bring impoverished children to the classroom, and offers them an education as a way out of poverty.

The Double The Love campaign will also see the UK Government match all donations up to £2 million on anything given before January 31.

Foreign minister Wendy Morton said: “I am proud the Government is supporting Mary’s Meals’ Double The Love campaign by matching the public’s generous donations and hope many people will take up the Miles For Mary’s Meals challenge this new year.

“Together we can have twice the impact and ensure that more than 43,000 hungry children in Liberia receive a nutritious meal every day, making a positive and lasting difference to people living in some of the world’s poorest countries.”

Gillian McMahon, director of supporter engagement at Mary’s Meals, added: “Whether it’s doing your regular run, getting on your bike or upping your daily step count, we hope that lots of people will get moving and take part in Miles For Mary’s Meals.

“Simply set yourself a goal and raise funds for every mile you meet, knowing that your efforts are bringing the hope of a brighter future to children in Liberia.”