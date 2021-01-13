Scotland’s first Citizens’ Assembly publishes report on vision for country

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s first Citizens’ Assembly has published its vision for the country’s future.

The report contains 60 recommendations which include views on income, poverty, tax, the economy, health and wellbeing, support for young people, sustainability and further powers for the Scottish Parliament.

The Assembly is made up of a group of 100 Scottish citizens which broadly represent the people of Scotland in terms of demography, geography and political views and is independent of government.

The report will be laid in parliament for debate with an action plan to follow.

The Assembly was asked to consider what kind of country was being built and how best to tackle key challenges, deliberating on a range of evidence from key experts.

The group was paused in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and resumed in September.

Convener Kate Wimpress said: “Our members made up a ‘mini-Scotland’ and worked hard together over many months to find common ground.

“I’m delighted that the Assembly’s report offers such a positive vision for our future and a set of bold and imaginative recommendations.

“This is not a box ticked, or a full stop, but a beginning, opening up a new chapter in our democracy with citizens at its heart.

“It puts Scotland at the forefront of democratic innovation globally.”

One member Shona said: “Before the Assembly, politics was something somebody else did. That wasn’t me. I had no say in what politics were about before.

“Now, I have had a say on how we bring Scotland forward for the next generation.”

Another member, Anne, said: “It’ll go down in history, to be part of the first ever Citizens’ Assembly of Scotland.

“I want to be part of Scotland’s future and I’m passionate about Scotland thriving as a country. To be part of something where you’re representing the people – I want my daughter to look back and say ‘that’s my mum’s face there, she’s part of that line-up of people that were involved in that’.

“It makes you feel so proud.”

The report of the Citizens’ Assembly of Scotland can be read online at citizensassembly.scot.