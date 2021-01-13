Second man charged over Clydebank death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A second person has been charged over the death of a man.

Two men were found seriously injured by officers at a property in Perth Crescent, Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, at around 12.05am on Monday December 21.

Both were taken to hospital but 25-year-old Billy McGuire was pronounced dead a short time later.

The other man, aged 34, was left in a critical but stable condition.

On Wednesday, a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with Mr McGuire’s death and will appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court.

Jordan Morrison, 24, appeared at the same court earlier this month where he was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan McAlpine, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing into this investigation and I want to thank members of the public for their assistance so far.

“We continue to support Billy’s family at this difficult time and would ask anyone who has any further information that could assist with our inquiries to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”