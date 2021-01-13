Pair arrested after weapons, drugs and cash found in house raid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man and a woman have been charged after British Transport Police seized weapons, £1,300 of drugs and nearly £10,000 in cash from a house in Paisley.

Police using a specialist drugs dog found herbal cannabis, edible cannabis items, £9,855 in cash and weapons during the operation.

A 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

They are expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court next month.

British Transport Police Detective Sergeant David Ferguson said: “This result shows how we have been working to actively reduce the supply and possession of drugs in Scotland.

“We are committed to disrupting this activity, which is having a negative impact on communities throughout Scotland.”