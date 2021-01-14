Heavy snow brings difficult driving conditions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions with heavy snow falling in some parts of the country.

Traffic Scotland said heavy snowfall on parts of the A82, including at Tyndrum, was making driving hazardous, while the A9 after the Kier Roundabout was closed for a while at around 7am due to the conditions.

If you live in Scotland or northern England, you may be waking up to a wintry scene on Thursday morning, with a deep covering of #snow in some places, especially over the hills ❄️ ☃️ ⚠️ Heavy #rain further south but some snow mixed in across the Midlands later in the morning ❄️ pic.twitter.com/V8qUo0BOu4 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 13, 2021

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning of heavy snow which is valid until 10am on Thursday.

The warning covers south-west Grampian, the southern Highlands, Fife, Tayside, and central and southern Scotland, while a yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place for most of mainland Scotland throughout Thursday.

Forecasters warn that some roads may be affected by deep snow, potentially stranding vehicles and passengers, while there is a “good chance” that some rural communities could become cut off.

⚠️ ❄️ Remember that there's @MetOffice AMBER & YELLOW warnings for snow and ice in place across much of Scotland. We're expecting heavy snowfall in some areas, and that may well affect trains. If you need to travel, check your journey before leaving home. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 14, 2021

ScotRail warned that services are likely to be affected, tweeting: “Remember that there’s @metoffice AMBER & YELLOW warnings for snow and ice in place across much of Scotland.

“We’re expecting heavy snowfall in some areas, and that may well affect trains.”

Authorities reminded people that, under current coronavirus restrictions, they should not be making journeys unless they are for an essential purpose, and urged people to drive with care.

Police in Dumfries and Galloway tweeted that they had stopped a red Citroen “where the windscreen and windows were fully frozen over”.

They tweeted: “The driver’s visibility was very poor and he could have been involved in an RTC.

“The driver was charged accordingly. Please ensure your car is fully defrosted before travel.”

Road Traffic Officers stopped a red Citroen Nemo where the windscreen & windows were fully frozen over. The driver's visibility was very poor & he could have been involved in an RTC. The driver was charged accordingly. Please ensure your car is fully defrosted before travel. pic.twitter.com/ubfJ3SH31n — DumfriesGPolice (@DumfriesGPolice) January 14, 2021

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock said: “Government guidance on only travelling if your journey is essential remains in place and so, with an amber warning for snow, please consider if your journey really is essential and whether you can delay it until the weather improves.

“If your journey really is essential, plan ahead and make sure you and your vehicle are suitably prepared by having sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food, water and charge in your mobile phone in the event you require assistance.”

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The conditions will likely cause difficult driving conditions and disruption to the wider transport network, so it’s important that anyone that has to make an essential journey during the warning period plans their journey.

“The current Covid restrictions mean you should only be leaving your home for an essential purpose, so please consider if your journey is absolutely necessary before setting off.”