Third man arrested over Clydebank death

A third person has been arrested following the death of a man.

Two men were found seriously injured by officers at a property in Perth Crescent, Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, at around 12.05am on Monday December 21.

Both were taken to hospital but 25-year-old Billy McGuire was pronounced dead a short time later.

The other man, aged 34, was left in a critical but stable condition.

On Thursday, 25-year-old Brian Folan was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder when he faced Dumbarton Sheriff Court.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Jordan Morrison, 24, appeared at the same court earlier this month charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Police say a third man, 26, has now been arrested in connection with the death.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan McAlpine of the Major Investigation Team said: “We continue to conduct inquiries surrounding Billy’s death and I would urge anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police.

“I would also like to thank the community for their assistance with our investigation so far.

“If anyone has any information I would urge that they get in touch with police by calling 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”