Pair in court after £300,000 of cannabis seized

Two men have appeared in court after police seized £300,000 of cannabis.

Officers searched a commercial unit in Railway Road, Airdrie, at about 10.45am on Wednesday and discovered about 500 plants.

John Mackie, 29, and Paul Morton, 37, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Two men, aged 29 and 37 years, have been arrested and charged following the discovery of a cannabis cultivation at a commercial unit in Railway Rd, Airdrie on Wed, 13 January. Approx. 500 plants with an estimated street value of £300,000 were seized.https://t.co/39VruLMYW2 pic.twitter.com/zYhwnJ5OSp — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) January 14, 2021

They appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with road and drug offences but made no plea.

Both were released on bail and will appear again at a future date.