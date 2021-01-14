Human remains found in Argyll and Bute confirmed as missing cyclist

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Human remains found in Argyll and Bute have been confirmed as a missing cyclist.

Anthony Parsons, also known as Tony, was reported missing in 2017 after travelling from his home in Tillicoultry, Stirlingshire, to Fort William.

He travelled south on the A82 and was last seen around 11.30pm on October 2, outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel.

On Tuesday January 12 this year, specialist search officers, supported by forensic scientists, discovered his remains in a remote area of ground close to a farm near the A82 at Bridge of Orchy.

Mr Parsons’ body has been recovered by the police and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in the coming days.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Sommerville said: “This is a difficult and challenging investigation given the remote location and the extreme weather conditions faced by the team.

“We will support Mr Parsons’ family through this very difficult and distressing time as the investigation into his death continues.

“I would like to repeat my thanks to everyone who has assisted our enquiries so far and again urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.”

On Wednesday December 30, two men, both aged 29, were arrested and then released pending further enquiries in connection with the disappearance of Mr Parsons.

Mr Parsons’ family have asked that they are not approached for comment and that their privacy is respected.