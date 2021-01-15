Two men charged following prisoner’s death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a prisoner.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert following an incident at HMP Glenochil in Clackmannanshire on Saturday.

He died on Monday.

Police said two men, aged 50 and 31, have been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

They are due to appear at Alloa Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.