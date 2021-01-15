Man charged after pair injured in Glasgow shooting

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged after two people were injured in a shooting in the east end of Glasgow.

Three men, aged 28, 31 and 55, were inside a white Ford Transit van stopped outside the One Stop shop in Tollcross Road at around 7.40am on Tuesday.

A firearm was discharged at the van, leaving the 28-year-old and 55-year-old men injured.

Two men were injured in the shooting (Andrew Milligan/PA)

They were treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary and have since been discharged.

The 31-year-old man was not injured.

Police Scotland has now charged a 34-year old man in connection with the incident.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.