Men armed with hammer and knife attack couple in their home

A couple have been attacked in their home by two men armed with a hammer and a knife.

The incident occurred in Seaton Terrace, Irvine, North Ayrshire, at around 10.10pm on Thursday.

Police Scotland said it is not known whether the attackers left in a vehicle or on foot.

Both are described as being around 6ft, and were wearing balaclavas. One of the men was wearing shorts.

The victims, aged in their 30s, were taken to Crosshouse Hospital near Kilmarnock for treatment.

The man remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Detective Constable Lee Duncan, of Saltcoats CID, said on Friday: “This couple were attacked within their own home, a place where they should feel safe.

“We are carrying out inquiries in the area but would appeal for anyone who was around Seaton Terrace late last night, or who may have dashcam or home security footage, to get in touch with us. You may have the information that can help us.”