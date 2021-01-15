Cyclist dies after becoming unwell in Aberdeenshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A cyclist has died after being found unwell in Aberdeenshire.

The 60-year-old man was discovered on the B9119 Echt to Tarland road, near Lumphanan, at 11.25am on Friday.

Emergency services arrived but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been made aware but formal identification is still to take place.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the road policing unit in north east division, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling on the B9119 this morning around 11am and saw the man.

“He was using a white pedal cycle.

“The road is still currently closed while we continue our investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting 1033 of Friday, December 15, 2021.”