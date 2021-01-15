Two men charged with murder in connection with prisoner death

Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a prisoner.
Following an incident at HMP Glenochil in Clackmannanshire on Saturday, a 30-year-old man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.
He died on Monday.
James O’Rourke, 50, and Peter Allan, 31, have both been charged with murder at Alloa Sheriff Court on Friday.
They were remanded in custody and are expected to appear within the next eight days.
