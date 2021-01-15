Police searching for teenager in connection with sexual assault

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police are searching for a teenager in connection with a sexual assault in Airdrie.

A 37-year-old woman was assaulted on Main Street, Chapelhall, at 8.10am on Friday.

She was approached by a teenage male who touched her inappropriately over her clothing, before running off in the direction of Hazelfield Grove.

The teenager is described as white, aged between 13 and 17 years old, 5ft 10in, and was wearing a black jacket with a hood, dark-coloured trousers and black gloves. He carried a black rucksack.

Detective Constable Derek Wilson, of Coatbridge police station, said: “Officers have been carrying out inquiries in the area and gathering CCTV footage to establish more information to identify the youth responsible.

“I would appeal to any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist our inquiries to contact Coatbridge police station through 101 quoting reference 0549 of 15 January.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”