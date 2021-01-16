Robbers threaten petrol station worker at gunpoint during ‘terrifying’ raid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gun-wielding thieves raided a Glasgow petrol station on Friday, police have said.

The female cashier of the Shell garage on Edinburgh Road was threatened at gunpoint and forced to hand over a three-figure sum of cash during the “terrifying” armed robbery.

Officers are hunting the two men who carried out the robbery at about 9pm on Friday and have issued a plea for the public’s help.

One of them is described as a white, stocky man about 5ft 11in tall with a Glasgow accent.

His face was covered by a red scarf or snood and he was wearing a black tammy hat, a blue or grey zipped jacked with a checked or lined pattern and blue Nike jogging bottoms.

The second man is white, of slim build and was wearing a blue Lacoste tracksuit top with a white stripe across the body as well as dark trousers, dark coloured trainers and a scarf across his face.

Police Constable Robert Fox said: “Although nobody was injured, this was a terrifying incident for the woman, who was simply doing her job, and for another woman who was also in the petrol station at the time.

“Officers are currently going through CCTV footage, however we would appeal for anyone who has any information to come forward.

“Were you in the area last night, do you have any dashcam footage or did you see anybody matching the descriptions hanging around nearby?”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3297 of Friday January 15 2021.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.