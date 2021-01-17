Body found in park during search for missing teenager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A body has been found in a park during searches for a missing teenager in Perth and Kinross.

Santino Hogan was last seen around 6pm on Friday when he left his home on Main Street in Glenfarg.

Santino Hogan was last seen leaving his home at 6pm on Friday (Police Scotland/PA)

On Sunday afternoon at around 2pm, a body was found in a park in the village.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however it is believed to be the 16-year-old, known as Sonny.

His family have been made aware.