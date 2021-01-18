Scottish Police Authority’s new chairman announced

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The new chairman of Scotland’s police oversight body has been announced by Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Martyn Evans will take up the role with the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) on February 1, replacing David Crichton who has been serving as interim chairman since December 2019.

Mr Evans joined the SPA as a board member in June 2018 and has wide-ranging executive and non-executive experience in the voluntary and public sectors.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am delighted to appoint Martyn Evans to the chair of the SPA. This is one of the most important roles in Scottish public life, supporting and scrutinising Police Scotland, and Martyn will bring his considerable expertise to ensure that the SPA continues to undertake this important function.

“Having served as a board member for the last two years he has a very good in-depth understanding of policing in Scotland and I am confident he will bring dynamic leadership as chair, maintaining good working relationships with the wide range of organisations with an interest in policing.

“This is a time of unprecedented change. Covid-19, the single greatest public health crisis of our lifetimes, has had a profound impact on our whole way of life.

“In this space, the role of policing has never been more important, as a key frontline service in the drive to keep the people of Scotland safe.

“I am also hugely grateful to David Crichton, the outgoing interim chair, for his continued dedication and progress in delivering positive changes over this past year, leading the SPA in the face of the unprecedented challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Mr Evans has had several previous roles including chief executive of the Carnegie UK Trust for 10 years, having been appointed in November 2009.

He was director of the Scottish Consumer Council (SCC) from 1998 to 2009 and a visiting Professor of Law at the University of Strathclyde from 1995-2001.

Before taking up his post with SCC he was chief executive of Citizens Advice Scotland for five years and director of Shelter (Scottish Campaign for Homeless People) from 1987 to 1992.

He said: “I am looking forward to working with colleagues within the Authority and Police Scotland to build on what has already been achieved and to help address the undoubted challenges and opportunities ahead.

“Policing is a vital public service and all police services across the UK face ever changing demands in a rapidly changing world.

“The Authority will support, promote and review the work of Police Scotland and make its contribution to further improve public confidence and understanding of the effectiveness and efficiency of the second largest police organisation in the UK.”