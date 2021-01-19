Appeal after body discovered in woodland near burning motorbike

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A body of a man has been discovered in Midlothian.

Police received a report of a motorcycle on fire in woodland near Hadfast Road, Cousland at 9.20am on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and the body of a man was found near the bike.

The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to formally identify the body.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault as part of this investigation. He is due in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Bryan Burns, of Lothian and Borders CID, said: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries in order to establish exactly what has happened prior to the man being found dead during the morning of Sunday January 17.

“He was found on a path in woodland to the west of the village of Cousland where it runs under the A68 road, which we know is regularly used by locals.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen a fire or heard any activity in the area overnight or in the early hours of Sunday to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area around Cousland or on the A68 who may have seen the fire or who may have dashcam footage.

“If you have any information you can call 101, quoting incident 0931 of January 17.”