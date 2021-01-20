Applications open for volunteers at Cop26 climate change summit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Volunteer applications are open for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop26) which will be held in Glasgow in November.

The international summit will take place at the SEC from November 1 to 12, and Glasgow City Council is looking for around 1,000 volunteers to support the global event.

The climate talks are expected to bring together the largest gathering of heads of state ever hosted in the UK, alongside climate experts and campaigners, to agree a coordinated global action plan to tackle the climate emergency.

"It is vital to decarbonise the energy sector" Today #COP26 President @AlokSharma_RDG will take part in @IRENA's Annual Assembly to discuss accelerating the clean energy transition. Watch a clip from his speech 👇 And watch live at 11.30 GMT: https://t.co/SikLg7WCjP#IRENA11A pic.twitter.com/a4si7LznGL — COP26 (@COP26) January 19, 2021

Cop26 was originally supposed to take place in November 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Volunteer roles will be available in both Glasgow and Edinburgh, including providing information on the conference and the venues, supporting delegates staying in and travelling around the city, and promoting both Glasgow and Scotland.

Leader of Glasgow City Council Susan Aitken said: “Glasgow has firmly established itself among the best in the world at hosting world-class events and volunteers have long been at their centre.

“Our Cop26 volunteers will provide delegates and visitors with our world-famous warm Glasgow welcome, ensuring they have the best possible experience.

“We are proud to be staging Cop26 and I would encourage anyone interested in grasping this opportunity to step forward and be part of our volunteering team.

“You will be joining a collective of people who share your enthusiasm for the event, the cause and our vibrant city.”

Cop26 president Alok Sharma said: “Time and time again we see the generosity of the great British public in making global events a triumph, and we are asking you to play a part in making Cop26 a huge success.

“This is an exciting opportunity to volunteer in Glasgow and help us all tackle climate change.”

Ahead of taking on their roles, volunteers will receive a workshop on sustainability from the UN and be given the training and tools required to carry out their roles successfully and confidently.

Susan Aitken is encouraging people to volunteer for the event (Jane Barlow/PA)

Karen Donaldson from Cardonald, who has volunteered at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and Glasgow Doors Open Day, said: “Being part of the volunteering programme is a cracking opportunity to represent your city.

“Through volunteering I’ve learned so many things and met so many people.

“Volunteering at COP26, in particular, will be a once-in-a-lifetime chance so for anyone thinking of applying, my advice would be: do it!

“Event volunteering is such a buzz, you get so much from it and it opens your mind. There’s also a community spirit among all the volunteers.

“You’re joining people from all walks of life and it gives you a warm feeling to know you’re part of that team.”

Apply now to be a Cop26 volunteer at www.ukcop26.org/volunteer. Applications close Wednesday March 31.