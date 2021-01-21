Radar installed to reduce bird jet strikes at RAF base

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A bird radar has been installed at RAF Lossiemouth as part of efforts to reduce the number being sucked into jet engines.

Project Winchell is a 12-month trial that uses an advanced detection system to map avian activity around the airfield, and the first of its kind to be used by the airforce.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) figures show there were 280 cases of birds being sucked into jet engines in 2017, while an increase in traffic at the base forced the need for a solution to the danger.

The radar is the first of its kind used by the RAF (handout/PA)

Squadron Leader Douglas Timms, Lossiemouth project manager, said: “RAF Lossiemouth has a unique bird strike risk due to being a coastal airfield surrounded by farm land containing a large number of pig farms.

“There are high numbers of corvids and seagulls in the vicinity of the RAF base and every winter around 10,000 geese arrive in Findhorn Bay.”

The commercial radar was selected for the trial due to its versatility and because it operated on a safe frequency for the airfield.

It provides real-time positional information of airborne targets in 360-degrees, accurately tracking bird activity out to six miles (10km) and up to a height of 700 metres.