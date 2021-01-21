North Sea platform shut down after coronavirus outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A North Sea platform has been shut down due to a number of coronavirus infections.

The first crew member tested positive for Covid-19 after displaying symptoms on board Ithaca Energy’s FPF-1 Floating Production Facility – around 150 miles (240km) east of Aberdeen – on Tuesday.

A further three workers were then found to have been infected with the virus and close contacts of all cases have been told to self-isolate.

An Ithaca Energy spokesman said: “The safety and wellbeing of our workforce is our top priority.

“Production on the FPF-1 has been shut in to ensure the safety of all those on board.

“We are moving to minimum manning, conducting a thorough deep clean, and implementing testing of those essential personnel remaining onboard the platform.

“We will not seek to restart production until we are confident that the virus has been eradicated from the platform and we can start up in a safe and controlled manner.”

Public Health Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) have been notified.