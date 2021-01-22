Pedestrian dies after road crash in Oban

A woman has died following a crash in Oban.
The 69-year-old pedestrian was hit by a Citroen Berlingo van on Soroba Road, at 6.30pm on Thursday, police said.
She was taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The male driver of the Citroen was uninjured.
Sergeant Alister Johnson said: “Our thoughts are with this woman’s family and friends.
“We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.
“In particular we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area yesterday evening.
“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2724 of 21 January, 2021.”
