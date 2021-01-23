Deliberate fire left primary school ‘extensively damaged’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A fire which left a primary school in Glasgow badly damaged was started deliberately, police have said.

Police Scotland are investigating the blaze at St Maria Goretti primary school in the east end of the city, which broke out on Friday evening.

Detectives are trying to trace those involved and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

The school is unable to open as a result of the fire.

Detective Constable Alan Martin said: “This reckless incident has left a primary school extensively damaged and unable to open, and it is vital that we trace the individuals involved.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Skerryvore Road around 5pm on Friday, and may have noticed anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

“I would also ask any motorists with dash-cams who were driving on the road around the time of the incident to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to the investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2556 of Friday, 22 January, 2021.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Just visited Saint Marie Gorretti primary school, Cranhill which was sent on fire last night- it would appear a wing of school is badly damaged I will be contacting director of education later today regarding concerns over the school and to support staff/pupils too — CllrRobertson (@CllrRobertson) January 23, 2021

East end councillor Russell Robertson tweeted that he had visited the school and found one wing of the building had been damaged.

He said: “I will be contacting director of education later today regarding concerns over the school and to support staff/pupils too.”