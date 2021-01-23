Police seize drugs with a street value of £520,000

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have seized £520,000 of drugs following two separate operations in North Lanarkshire.

Officers acting on warrant searched a property in Dalriada Crescent, Motherwell, on Saturday and recovered a quantity of drugs, believed to be cannabis with an estimated street value of £255,000.

Police said investigations into the recovery are continuing.

Earlier in the week, officers acting on warrant searched a house on Motherwell Road, Bellshill, on Wednesday.

They recovered drugs believed to be heroin, cocaine, cannabis, amphetamine and Valium with an estimated street value of £265,000 and a five-figure sum of cash.

Two men, aged 37 and 45, were arrested and charged in connection with the recovery in Motherwell.

Sergeant Thomas Cairns said: “These high-value recoveries show our commitment to detecting and disrupting the supply and production of drugs in Lanarkshire.

“We will continue to work to disrupt supply routes and protect those in our local communities who are affected by the illicit drug trade.

“We rely on the support of the public to build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on their concerns.

“I would urge anyone who is aware of any information about the supply of drugs to report the matter to officers through 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”