Women rescued from Ben Lomond charged with Covid rules breach

Two women have been charged with breaching coronavirus regulations after they had to be rescued while climbing Ben Lomond.
The pair, who are in their 20s, travelled from the Fife area to climb the Munro on Saturday.
They had to call Lomond Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) for help after they got into difficulty as they descended the hill in deteriorating weather conditions.
Police said the women have been charged in connection with culpable and reckless conduct.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to assist Mountain Rescue partners on Ben Lomond at around 2pm on Saturday 23 January 2021 after two female walkers requested assistance to descend the hill in deteriorating weather conditions.
“The women were assisted and walked off the hill and were both uninjured.
“They have been charged in connection with culpable and reckless conduct.”
Current Covid-19 restrictions mean it is illegal to travel into or out of council areas in Level 3 or Level 4 without a valid exemption.
Lomond MRT said they were called out to help two walkers near the summit who needed help on Saturday.
They tweeted: “All safely returned to the foot of the mountain by 18.30.”
