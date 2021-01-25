Final stages of preparation for Aberdeen mass vaccination centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A mass coronavirus vaccination centre is in the final stages of preparation for opening in Aberdeen.

Work has been ongoing to prepare the P&J Live at TECA stadium, with the first jabs expected to take place from Monday February 1.

It is intended the majority of immunisations in the city will take place at the venue.

Project manager Clare Houston said: “P&J Live at TECA offers us enormous flexibility.

“The whole vaccination programme will have to adapt according to the supply of vaccine, approval of new vaccines and availability of staff; in this space we will be able to expand our provision without interrupting existing clinics.

“We have consciously decided to start on a smaller scale to allow us to ‘bed in’ but have the potential to vaccinate many thousands of people each day when operating at full capacity.

“It is important to stress that this will not be a ‘drop-in’ facility. People will be offered appointments here in the same way that they will be offered appointments at any vaccination clinic.

“Wherever possible, we need the general public to help us by accepting the appointment they are given.

“While we will always try to accommodate individual choice, this is the biggest mass vaccination programme the UK has ever seen and we need people to make the necessary arrangements to attend the appointment issued.”