Woman, 91, dies in house fire in Dumfries and Galloway

An elderly woman has died in a house fire in Dumfries and Galloway in the early hours of Monday.

The incident happened just before 4am on the Main Street of Crossmichael, near Castle Douglas.

Emergency services attended including Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), who extinguished the blaze.

The 91-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

***TRAFFIC DELAYS – CROSSMICHAEL *** Police are dealing with an ongoing incident in Crossmichael, near Castle Douglas . Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/fjerMjU3c7 — Galloway Police (@GallowayPolice) January 25, 2021

Craig McGoldrick, local senior officer for Dumfries and Galloway, said: “We were alerted at 3.52am on Monday January 25 to reports of a dwelling fire on Main Street, Crossmichael.

“Operations control mobilised three appliances and three responding fire officers. Our local crews worked to contain and extinguish the fire.

“Sadly, an elderly woman passed away at the scene.

“Our thoughts are very much with her family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to the report of a house fire in Main Street in Crossmichael at around 4am this morning, Monday January 25.

“The fire was extinguished by the Fire and Rescue Service. The sole occupant of the house, a 91-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing and a full report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”