Pedestrian, nine, suffers serious injuries in crash

A nine-year-old pedestrian has suffered serious injuries in a crash in Falkirk.

Officers were called to Drysdale Avenue at around 5.40pm on Monday following reports of the incident.

It saw the boy suffer serious – but not life-threatening – injuries in a crash with a car.

He was taken to hospital and the road was closed until around 10pm while investigations took place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.40pm on Monday officers were called to the Drysdale Avenue area of Falkirk following a report of a crash involving a car and a nine-year-old pedestrian.

“The boy was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

“The road was closed until around 10pm, as an investigation took place.”