Driver dies after vehicle crashes on A90

A man has died after the vehicle he was driving on the A90 crashed on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on the Peterhead to Aberdeen road, south of Newburgh, at around 7.40am.

Emergency services attended and the 29-year-old driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His relatives have been informed.

The road was closed for several hours for crash scene investigators to conduct inquiries and examine the scene.

Sergeant Scott Deans said: “I am appealing to any motorists who were on the road around the time of the incident to contact us.

“In particular, I would ask anyone with a dash cam to check it as the footage may be able to assist our inquiries.

“A man has lost his life and it’s imperative we find out how it happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0463 of January 26 2021.