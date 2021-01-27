Wednesday, January 27th 2021 Show Links
124 mobile phone masts to be built to improve coverage in rural Scotland

by Press Association
January 27 2021, 8.21am
The scheme aims to improve rural connectivity (Ben Birchall/PA)

More than 120 mobile phone masts will be built in Scotland to improve coverage in rural areas.

The 124 masts will be constructed in a partnership by O2, Three and Vodafone in areas including Orkney, the Cairngorms and the Borders.

They are being built as part of the first stage of the Scottish Rural Network, a £1 billion programme of investment to improve rural mobile coverage across the UK that was agreed by mobile network operators, the UK Government and Ofcom in March 2020.

