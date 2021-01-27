124 mobile phone masts to be built to improve coverage in rural Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 120 mobile phone masts will be built in Scotland to improve coverage in rural areas.

The 124 masts will be constructed in a partnership by O2, Three and Vodafone in areas including Orkney, the Cairngorms and the Borders.

They are being built as part of the first stage of the Scottish Rural Network, a £1 billion programme of investment to improve rural mobile coverage across the UK that was agreed by mobile network operators, the UK Government and Ofcom in March 2020.