Man killed in A90 crash was due to get married

A man killed in a road crash in Aberdeenshire was due to get married in a few weeks’ time, his relatives have said.

The family of Darren Inglis, 29, said their “hearts were destroyed” by his death.

Police were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road, south of Newburgh, at around 7.40am on Tuesday.

Mr Inglis, from Mintlaw, who was driving, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His family paid tribute to him in a statement released through Police Scotland on Wednesday.

They said: “Yesterday our hearts were destroyed when Darren was taken from us following a tragic accident. Darren was a much-loved son, fiance, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to many.

“Above all, he was a funny, amazing, larger-than-life character, whose jokes and good humour lightened all our lives and always made us roll with laughter.

“His life was his soulmate, Sophie, to whom he was due to be married in a few weeks, his nieces and nephew on whom he doted, and his adored dogs.

“Darren’s passing has been so sudden and has rocked us all to our core.

“There will forever be a hole in our lives that will never be filled, a hole our family can barely face dealing with. He has been taken from us all too soon.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their speedy response and efforts in trying to save Darren, and we kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Scott Deans said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Inglis’s family and friends at this difficult time for them.

“We are continuing to work to establish the circumstances which led to this crash and I would urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to police comes forward as soon as they can.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0463 of January 26.

In a separate incident, police said a 91-year-old pedestrian who was injured in a crash involving two cars in the Highlands has now died.

The crash, which involved a black Mazda and a red Honda, happened at the junction of Thurlow Road and Seafield Street in Nairn at around 4.50pm last Thursday.

Sergeant Alasdair MacKay said: “The man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment for serious injuries and has now passed away.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are still appealing for information surrounding the crash and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us through 101, quoting reference number 2265 of January 21.”