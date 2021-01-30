Two HGV drivers seriously injured in A91 collision

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an HGV crash in Fife.

The collision happened on the A91 between Auchtermuchty and the B937 at Birnie Loch at 7.50am on Saturday.

Both drivers, aged 49 and 34 years old, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

We appealing for information following a serious road crash that happened around .50am on Saturday, 30 January, on the A91 between Auchtermuchty and the B937 at Birnie Loch and involved two heavy goods vehicles. READ MORE https://t.co/m1JHUXZafO pic.twitter.com/MWgR9Xl05D — Fife Police (@FifePolice) January 30, 2021

Police Scotland issued a plea for witnesses.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “This was a serious crash which has resulted in two men being taken to hospital with severe injuries.

“Our inquiries into the cause of the collision are continuing and I would urge anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.

“I would also ask motorists who were using the A91 this morning and may have been recording via dashcam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.

“The road will remain closed until our crash investigations are complete and I would urge the public to avoid the area until the road reopens.”