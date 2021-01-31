Fire breaks out on roof of BBC Scotland HQ in Glasgow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services are dealing with a fire on the roof of the BBC’s Scottish headquarters.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.26am after reports of smoke coming from the roof of the building at Pacific Quay in Glasgow.

Five appliances were sent to the scene, including a specialist high reach vehicle.

Staff have been evacuated and BBC Radio Scotland’s Off the Ball programme, which was being broadcast at the time of the incident, has been taken off air and replaced with a “network programme”, according to a report from BBC News.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were alerted at 11.26am on Sunday January 31 to reports of smoke issuing from the roof of a commercial building in Glasgow’s Pacific Quay.

“Operations control has mobilised four fire appliances and an aerial platform to the scene.

“Firefighters are currently trying to extinguish a fire that has taken hold within a utility room on top of the roof.”