Young boy rescued by lifeboat crew after getting stranded by rising tides

Coastguard volunteers have rescued a child who got stranded on a rock in Fife by rising tides.

A Royal National Lifeboat Institution crew was launched to help the young boy who got stuck on the rock near to St Monans Church in Anstruther.

The volunteer crew made the short journey along the coast and located the boy who was unable to cross back to land due to the rising tide.

The boy was helped to the lifeboat and returned to St Monans Harbour where he was passed to a waiting Coastguard Rescue Team.

Crew member Euan Hoggan scaled the rock to help the boy.

He said: “This was a very straightforward rescue for the team. The young man was stranded on the rock for a considerable amount of time before the alarm was raised.

“We urge anyone in difficulty around the coast to dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

The lifeboat returned to Anstruther shortly before 6pm.