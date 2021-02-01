Climbers rescued from Ben Nevis fined for breaching lockdown restrictions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two climbers from Glasgow have been fined after breaking lockdown restrictions to climb Ben Nevis.

The men were rescued from the mountain in a multi-team operation after travelling more than 100 miles from Glasgow to Fort William in the Highlands on Saturday.

The climbers got into difficulty in Minus Two Gully and police were alerted at about 4.15pm.

The rescue 151 team from Lochaber mountain rescue team were called in to assist with the rescue, which lasted for about an hour and a half.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report around 4.15pm on Saturday, January 30, of two climbers in difficulty on Ben Nevis.

“Members of the local mountain rescue and coastguard teams attended, including air support, and both the men were recovered safely around 5.45pm.

“There were no injuries and both were issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus regulations.”