Scotland facing greater risk of extreme drought, study suggests

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Scotland is likely to face greater risk of extreme droughts over the next two decades due to climate change, research suggests.

Findings published by NatureScot shows the number of such events across the country could increase from an average of one every 20 years to one every three years, lasting up to three months longer than in the past.

The research highlights the likelihood of substantial geographic variation in patterns of extreme drought risk, including “hotspot” areas in the Scottish Borders, Aberdeenshire, Caithness, Orkney and Shetland.

Francesca Osowska, NatureScot chief executive, said: “The findings of this innovative research are stark and demonstrate the urgency of the task before us if we are to ensure a nature-rich future for Scotland.

“Enhancing and protecting nature is a key part of the solution to the climate emergency, and by identifying areas that may be at most risk we can focus conservation efforts to increase resilience and protect ecosystems.”

The results indicate that both eastern and western areas are likely to experience increases in extreme droughts, with different implications based on habitat types and land use.

These events can have wide-ranging impacts, including on water-dependent sectors such as agriculture, forestry and whisky production.

New research on #WorldWetlandsDay shows Scotland likely to face an increase in extreme droughts over the next 20yrs due to #climatechange. By identifying areas at risk we can focus conservation to #RestoreWetlands, increase resilience & protect ecosystems: https://t.co/6Z0wDjoH4Q pic.twitter.com/rAZdg2bOoA — NatureScot (@nature_scot) February 2, 2021

The research was undertaken by Fairlie Kirkpatrick Baird, one of NatureScot’s graduate placement staff.

She said: “When we think of extreme climate events in Scotland, we usually think of flooding and storms, but droughts are increasing here too.

“As in the drought over the summer of 2018, we are already seeing the negative impacts that can have on human and ecological environments.

“This study clearly shows that an increase in extreme droughts, with wide-ranging implications, is likely and not just in the distant future, but over the next 20 years or so.

“While that is concerning, it provides us with vital knowledge that can help us address the climate and biodiversity emergencies.

“By predicting which areas in Scotland may be most affected, we can start to take targeted mitigation action and try and reduce any potential damage.”