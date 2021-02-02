Woman’s body discovered on South Ayrshire beach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are trying to identify the body of a woman which was found on a beach in South Ayrshire.

The discovery was made by a member of the public at around 10.35am on Monday near Heads of Ayr, Dunure.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police have released a pic of an ear-ring worn by a woman they hope to identify after her body was found near the Heads of Ayr, Dunure, on Mon, 1 Feb. If you recognise the jewellery or have any info then call police via 101 quoting ref no 0854/01/02.https://t.co/sTBvSp14y0 pic.twitter.com/hp520hkWm1 — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) February 2, 2021

Chief Inspector Brian Anderson, Area Commander, said: “Unfortunately, despite significant inquiries, so far we have not been able to find out who the lady is.

“There were no personal belongings near her when she was found.

“Officers have been checking missing person reports both local and nationally, but so far no-one matches her description.

“We are working with colleagues in HM Coastguard to help us identify where the woman may have entered the water and we would ask members of the public, especially those who frequent the beach, to try and think back to the end of last week and whether they may have seen someone matching the description in the area.

“Has anyone seen personal items either washed up on the shore or discarded on the beach, possibly a bag or rucksack or anything that may have belonged to the lady?

“Also, has anyone seen a car parked in a car park near the beach or in a lay-by that has been there for a few days which is out of the ordinary?

“Have you not heard from your friend, family member for a few days, which is unusual?”

The woman is described as white, in her mid-50s, 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in, of heavy build and with dark greying hair.

She was wearing white gold or silver hooped ear-rings in each ear, a dark-coloured jumper with a star pattern on the front, dark jeans, white/grey striped socks and grey training shoes.